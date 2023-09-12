Airstream introduced its new 2024 Trade Wind travel trailer with the largest battery bank and solar array in the company's history. It fits between the brand's International and Globetrotter model lines. Prices start at $129,400, and the model is available now.

The Trade Wind has three heated 270-amp-hour Lithium Battle Born batteries for a total of 810 amp hours. There are 600 watts of solar panels on the roof, and a monitor in the cabin allows for monitoring the setup's output. A 3,000-watt inverter/charger can simultaneously run the microwave and 15,000 BTU air conditioner. There's also a SmartPlug 30-amp shore power hookup that can recharge the batteries.

Gallery: 2024 Airstream Trade Wind Travel Trailer

23 Photos

The batteries and solar panels allow this trailer to operate off the grid for extended periods, and Airstream also gives this model a 3.0-inch suspension lift versus its other models. This provides improved ground clearance when going off-road. The trailer rides on 29.3-inch Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse tires.

The Trade Wind is available solely in a 25-foot size and a single floor plan with a separate bathroom and shower, a kitchen, a bedroom, and a lounge. The kitchen cabinets have upgraded hardware to keep the doors secure when going over rough terrain.

There's room to sleep five people. A queen-size bed is standard, but a pair of twin beds become an option in 2024.

Two interior color palettes are available. Terracotta features a dark red upholstery, and Fieldstone has gray fabric. Options include a composting toilet, a convection microwave with an air fryer, and a rear hatch door with a sliding screen.

The trailer weighs 6,200 pounds and has a total gross vehicle weight rating of 7,300 pounds, meaning owners can load it with up to 1,100 pounds of gear. The fresh, gray, and black water tanks all have a 39-gallon capacity.

Airstream has an eye towards the future of trailer campers. It recently partnered with the design agency Studio F.A. Porsche – part of Porsche AG – to create a concept imaging the next generation. The model featured an aerodynamic shape, an insulated pop-up roof, and a lowering suspension. The companies hid the water tanks and batteries beneath the floor.