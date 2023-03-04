Listen to this article

Airstream has revealed its newest camping trailer – the 2023 Airstream Caravel 16RB Travel Trailer, touted to have a combination of modern style and functionality. What's so special about it? Well, it's Airstream's smallest travel trailer yet. The video above shows you a walkthrough of all the things it carries, but here's what we found on paper.

The trailer boasts several features made out of aluminum giving it a sleek look. The exterior design is further complemented by cast aluminum LED taillights, along with a host of LED dimmable patio awning, entrance, and storage compartment lights. The set of wheels is wrapped in Goodyear Endurance tires, paired with Nev-R-Lube sealed bearings and Nev-R-Adjust brakes.

The Caravel only measures 16 feet 2 inches (4.9 meters) long, 8 ft (2.4 m) wide, and 9 ft 7 in (2.9 m) tall with the AC system considered. It has a GVWR of 4,300 pounds (1,950 kilograms), with the capacity to sleep and dine up to four people comfortably.

The 2023 Airstream Caravel 16RB Travel Trailer's interior is equally impressive, with complete aluminum interior walls and ceiling, plus handcrafted Italian Lite-Ply laminated cabinetry. There is LED interior lighting with a dimmer and overhead storage with sliding doors, along with coat and key hooks. The seamless luxury woven vinyl flooring and the handcrafted screen door add to the overall cabin styling.

The tiny Airstream travel trailer has a two-way 3.1 cubic feet (88 liters) refrigerator and a 1000W pure sine inverter. It also has a probeless tank monitoring system, plus a fan with a thermostat and automatic rain sensor.

The rest of the cabin comes with a convertible dinette, lounge, and bed that measures 40 x 91 in (1 x 2.3 m). The master bed configurations measure 48 x 78 in (1.2 x 2 m). The trailer has a freshwater capacity of 23 gallons (87L) and a black water capacity of 28 gals (106L).

The 2023 Airstream Caravel 16RB Travel Trailer is a stylish and functional trailer that is perfect for road trips and outdoor adventures. Pricing starts at $80,500.