Airstream and REI have reignited their collaboration, introducing the all-new 20-foot Special Edition Basecamp. Building on the success of last year's 16-foot model, this partnership combines the expertise of two popular outdoor brands to create an overland camper that enhances adventure while embracing sustainability.

Designed with families, couples, and solo travelers in mind, the model boasts a larger floor plan compared to last year's model, offering convertible living spaces, a mid-ship galley, an all-in-one wet bath, and sustainable design elements. With space for up to four sleepers, it's ideal for those seeking to share their journeys with loved ones.

Gallery: Airstream Special Edition Basecamp 20X

8 Photos

Sustainability takes center stage with post-consumer recycled materials used in fabrics and laminates, a recycled paper sink cover, and lightweight, eco-friendly cabinetry. The trailer also features a recirculating water heater, an optional composting toilet, and a 360-watt solar package with a lithium battery bank, making off-grid adventures both comfortable and eco-conscious. There's also a built-in floor cooler with a drain that doubles as storage for wet gear with a dedicated gear locker. It comes stocked with an adventure kit of essential gear from REI.

Airstream’s popular and capable X-Package is fitted as standard and includes a three-inch lift kit, all-terrain tires, and front stone guards for rugged exploration. Inside, the innovative L-track storage system secures outdoor gear, while spruce green accents add REI's distinctive touch. Weighing just around 3,500 pounds (1,587 kilograms) depending on the equipment, it can be towed by a wide range of midsize SUVs and light-duty trucks.

The camper trailer is already available for orders and the REI Members had exclusive early access to pre-order. Authorized Airstream dealerships are now accepting orders, though the company doesn’t list a starting price for its new product. As a reminder, last year’s 16-foot model started at $52,900, which means this new 20-foot camper trailer should be more expensive.