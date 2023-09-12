One of Ferrari's latest special creations, the one-off KC23, was unveiled in July and made its public debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. It is a track-only masterpiece with active aerodynamic panels, which are stealing the spotlight in a new promotional video by the Italian company.

Based on the 488 GT3, the KC23 stands as a testament to Ferrari's ability to transform an already impressive car into something truly extraordinary. It borrows styling cues from the Vision Gran Turismo and the victorious 499P endurance hypercar. The most striking visual feature is undoubtedly its butterfly doors, adding a touch of exclusivity to an already rare breed.

The track-only beast is based on a 488 GT3 Evo donor car, which underwent significant modifications, with active aerodynamics being the standout feature. Motorized side body panels open to control the airflow, enhancing performance when needed and maintaining a sleek profile when not. The KC23 also replaces conventional mirrors with side cameras, not only improving visibility but also optimizing airflow.

Riding on 18-inch wheels with slick tires, it can switch to 21-inch front and 22-inch rear alloys for a show-stopping appearance when it is static. However, whether equipped for the track or display, the KC23 remains a track-only car in its nature.

Inside, the machine retains the stripped-down configuration of the donor car with two bucket seats, a full roll cage, and a race-spec steering wheel boasting an impressive 16 controls, akin to those found in Formula One cars. The focus remains on providing the ultimate driving experience.

Ferrari doesn’t provide information regarding the engine under the hood. However, most likely, the track car uses a version of the firm’s twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 engine shared with the 488 GT3 Evo. In the race car, it offers up to 600 hp at 7,000 rpm depending on the specification but in road-going applications, it can pump out much more.