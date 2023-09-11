With more than 500,000 deliveries in the United States since the introduction of the current-generation model in 2015, the Nissan Murano has been one of the solid players in the market. But in the rapidly evolving world of SUVs, a new generation was long overdue, and finally, we were treated to the first spy photos of the next-gen Murano earlier this month. It is now time for the first renderings giving us an early preview of the completely overhauled vehicle.

One of the most noticeable changes over the outgoing model is the updated V-Motion grille, which appears wider but doesn't delve as deeply into the front fascia as the current model. The oversized headlights of the current Murano will be downsized, with some lighting elements seemingly relocated to the grille area. Overall, the front fascia gives us strong Ariya vibes, though the new Murano appears to feature an even more sophisticated look.

Gallery: New Nissan Murano renderings

2 Photos

In profile view, the next-gen Murano maintains a strong similarity to its predecessor. The distinctive kink in the C-pillar is visible beneath the camouflage wrap, and the beltline still features the characteristic hump behind the side glass. Moving to the rear, a new lower fascia with a lowered license plate cutout is apparent, along with slimmer taillights connected by what appears to be an LED light strip.

While the exterior of the new Murano looks completely different from the current model, it is worth noting that the bones underneath will likely carry over. Nissan’s D platform and the 2024 Murano’s 3.5-liter V6 engine – likely in an updated form – will continue to play important roles. A nine-speed automatic is expected to channel the power from the combustion mill to all four wheels.

In the meantime, you can still buy the old Murano for one more year. For 2024, Nissan retires the base S grade and instead, the SV trim will become the new entry-level model. In its front-wheel-drive configuration, the 2024 Murano SV starts at $39,255, representing a $760 increase compared to the 2023 Murano SV. Part of this increase can be attributed to the slightly higher $1,335 destination charge, up from the previous year's $1,295.