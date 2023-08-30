The third-generation Nissan Murano was unveiled in April 2014, which makes the Japanese SUV one of the oldest vehicles currently on sale in the United States. It seems that the automaker has no intentions of discontinuing it at this point as the model enters the 2024 model year with a simplified trim range and slightly higher prices.

It’s probably important to start with the news that the Murano will no longer be available in the base S grade. It is being retired for the 2024 model, making the SV the new entry-level model. In front-wheel-drive configuration, it wears a starting price of $39,255, which is $760 more than the 2023 Murano SV. Bear in mind that part of that increase comes due to the slightly higher $1,335 destination charge, up from last year’s $1,295. Below is the full pricing list for the 2024 Murano where prices are listed with included destination charge.

Model MSRP Murano SV FWD $39,255 Murano SL FWD $43,215 Murano Platinum FWD $47,265 Murano SV AWD $40,955 Murano SL AWD $44,915 Murano Platinum AWD $48,965

There’s not much to report regarding upgrades for the new model year aside from the standard panoramic roof of the Murano SL. In addition, depending on the specification, the SUV can be equipped with 20-inch wheels, leather-appointed seats with diamond-quilted inserts, wood-look trim, ambient LED cabin lighting, and a premium Bose audio system with 11 speakers. Those come on top of the previous model year’s LED headlights and taillights, dual-zone automatic climate control, and NissanConnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of safety and assist features is standard across all trim levels.

As for the engine under the hood, it is the good old 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine featuring variable valve timing technology for a peak output of 260 horsepower. Power can be routed to either the front wheels or both axles depending on the specification.