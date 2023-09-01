Penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son Fabrizio, the new Giotto is predictably gorgeous. The legendary 85-year-old Italian designer worked on the Bizzarrini 5300 GT during his Bertone days and was given the opportunity to draw a modern-day spiritual successor. We initially saw some teasers and sketches in February, and fresh imagery released today gives us a better look at the Giotto. It's touted as a "Hyper GT" and boasts a carbon fiber body.

Along with the newly released photos, Bizzarrini is providing additional details about the mighty V12 engine. The naturally aspirated mill has a 6626-cc displacement that was specifically chosen as a nod to Giotto Bizzarrini's birthdate, June 6, 1926. The famous engineer – who passed away earlier this year – was known for his involvement in the development of the original Lamborghini V12 as well as iconic cars like the Ferrari 250 GTO.

Bizzarrini Giotto

12 Photos

The new Giotto uses a V12 developed in collaboration with Cosworth and has been engineered to meet today's emissions regulations despite being a large-displacement engine seen as a dying breed in 2023. Further technical specifications have yet to be released but we do know power is routed to the wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

As for the design, the Giotto is more than just a pretty face since the body was meticulously crafted to optimize aero. To that end, there's an F1-derived dihedral front splitter and rear diffuser, along with visual nods to early Bizzarrini models. These include the dual hood vents, triangular B-pillar, and a wraparound rear windscreen.

The company is sticking to its initial plan to start testing on public roads near the end of 2024. Bizzarrini is keeping busy not just with the Giotto but also with the 5300 GT Corsa Revival of which deliveries have commenced for roughly $2 million a pop.