Cupra held its Unstoppable Impulse event this week during which it previewed a multitude of models as it aims to hit annual sales of 500,000 vehicles. It’s a bold objective when you factor in the Spanish automaker has so far delivered a total of nearly 200,000 units since its inception in 2018. One of the new models coming from SEAT’s sub-brand will be the Terramar, named after a coastal town near Barcelona

It’ll take the shape of a compact crossover mechanically twinned with the next-generation Audi Q3. Not only that, it's going to be built alongside the model carrying the Four Rings in Hungary at the VW Group's Györ plant. From the preliminary specifications released so far, we know the Cupra Terramar will be about 4.5 meters (177.1 inches) long. That seems just about right since the next Q3 is expected to be slightly larger than today's model, which measures 4.48 meters (176.6 inches).

As you can see from the photo attached below showing the charging port on the front fender, Cupra has plans to sell the Terramar with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It’ll have an unspecified battery pack with enough juice for up to 62 miles (100 kilometers) of purely electric range. There are also going to be ICE versions of the compact crossover, presumably using the VW Group’s latest (and last) development of gasoline engines.

We do know for a fact the Terramar will be Cupra's final car to come with combustion engines, meaning everything after it is going to have a purely electric setup. The C-segment crossover will sit on an updated configuration of the omnipresent MQB platform. Set to arrive in 2024, the new model will be positioned above the Ateca and the company's first standalone model, the Formentor.

At the same Unstoppable Impulse, Cupra showcased an updated version of last year's UrbanRebel by toning down the original concept. It's now significantly closer to what we're expecting from the 2025 production model.