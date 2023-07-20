The Ram ProMaster is a commercial van that competes against the Ford Transit and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Winnebago uses this model to make the compact Solis Pocket 36B. A new floorplan is now available that packs a dinette and a wet bath into this small space. The company also partners with EcoFlow to offer the optional Power Kit Pro, including a five-in-one power management controller, a 5.0-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, and a touchscreen controller.

The new dinette has multiple layout options. For example, a travel mode tips the cushion forward to accommodate two additional passengers, including seatbelts. It can also convert into a bed. You can use it as a couch, too.

The kitchenette includes a cooktop, sink, and refrigerator. It's simple but plenty to make a meal.

A wet bath at the back means that the shower shares a space with the toilet to save space. This one also functions as a mud room for any wet gear. The bathroom even has a medicine cabinet. Owners can open the doors to enjoy bathing in nature. There are even bug nets to prevent insects from bothering you.

The available Power Kit Pro consolidates the inverter, shore power converter, battery energy converter, solar energy converter, and alternator energy optimizer into a single system. This solution can generate up to 3,600 watts and offers 40 percent better recharging from the van's engine. The battery hides underneath the dinette seat. This provides up to three days of off-grip camping.

For a compact floor plan, this rig has everything you'd need for an adventure. You can cook, sleep, wash yourself, and go to the bathroom. You can even use the water outside the vehicle to hose stuff off.

The Solis Pocket 36B is available in the exterior colors Bright White, Deep Cherry Red, and Ceramic Gray. Winnebago doesn't yet list pricing for this model, but it has a promo site for the vehicle.