The autobahn lets drivers legally attain tremendous speeds. A mildly modified 991.2-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S pushes the velocity to the limits by reaching 202 miles per hour (325 kilometers per hour).

This Turbo S has an exhaust from IPE and no mention of other modifications. The text on the screen says the car has 4,580 horsepower, which is clearly a typo. In stock trim, this model generation uses a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine making 572 hp.

There's not too much traffic on the autobahn today, allowing the driver to make multiple high-speed runs. The car spends a lot of time going over 124 mph (200 kph).

The modified exhaust gives the 911 a more aggressive sound. Judging by the audio in this clip, the tone isn't overly loud, and there isn't a droning sound.

The Turbo S features four-wheel steering and all-wheel drive. The car looks stable in this video, even as the car is traveling well into triple-digit speeds.

The 991.2 is the internal reference for the refreshed version of the previous generation 911. The Turbo S variant arrived for the 2017 model year. Compared to the earlier iteration. Powertrain modifications allowed for an output increase over the previous 552 horsepower.

The latest iteration of the 911 Turbo S debuted in March 2020 (pictured above). It can reach 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph. The only gearbox option is an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. The aerodynamic elements include adaptive cooling flaps in the front and a larger rear wing than the previous version. Ceramic composite brakes and the Porsche Active Suspension Management Sport system are standard features

Porsche is currently developing a refresh for the whole 911 range, including the Turbo model. It has minor design tweaks at the front and rear. Inside, there is now a digital instrument cluster. No powertrain details are available, but previous model refreshes include engine output improvements. We expect the standard Carrera trim to premiere before the end of the year. We might not see the improved Turbo until 2024 because Porsche tends to stagger the launch of revised vehicles.