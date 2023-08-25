The Porsche 911 Turbo has a refresh coming, and this spy video catches the convertible variant testing at the Nürburgring. The driver carries quite a bit of speed around the famous race track.

The front end has some pieces missing from examples in other spy shots. At least one earlier car featured vertical active slats in the nose's outer inlets and a pair of sensors in the center. Lesser 911 development vehicle variants featured these elements, too.

The back is particularly weird. The driver's side has a trapezoidal exhaust outlet with two holes. The passenger side has an oval opening. The rear also wears a wing on the deck. There's a spoiler below it. The rest of the bumper has a cover concealing the changes.

While we can't see inside the 911 Turbo, we have spy shots showing the cabin of other upgraded 911s. It adopts a fully digital instrument cluster (below). There might also be changes to the infotainment layout.

Powertrain revisions are still a mystery for the whole range of refreshed 911s. Going by the updates to the previous-gen model, the engines might receive a bit more power.

Also, spy shots reveal that Porsche is working on a new GT2 RS (below). It has a widened body and large inlets in the hood. The rear wing is as tall as the roof. According to rumors, the output might be over 700 horsepower. The previous-gen GT2 made 690 hp from a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT2 RS test mule spy photos

19 Photos

The launch timing for the refreshed 911 is also a mystery. After seeing spy shots of variants testing for over a year, we expect the premiere finally to happen before the end of the year. However, Porsche probably wouldn't launch every trim simultaneously. The standard Carrera likely arrives first. The revised Turbo, GT3, and others would come later.