The Buick Wildcat EV created a stir when it was introduced last year. Inspired by the bold design of cars like the original Wildcat and Riviera, the 2+2 coupe featured styling that heralded Buick's new design language. Even though the Wildcat EV has almost no chance of going into production, it was recently shown in a video on the General Motors Design Instagram account.

It starts with a person walking through a dark garage past two rows of Buicks parked in the shadows. Then it cuts to a vibrant orange Wildcat EV. Similar to the metallic gray concept car, there are subtle differences, including the wheel design and lack of chrome around the windows. The front fascia is slightly different, blacked out instead of featuring chrome slats. But the biggest difference is viewed from the rear. Instead of tail lights that extend up the sides of the rear window, the orange Wildcat's lights are nestled into the tops of the fenders, extending along the edge of the rear spoiler.

Next, the Wildcat EV takes to the road, winding along a two-lane highway next to a body of water. The low-slung coupe is presented from different angles as it climbs into the hills, drops into canyons, and rolls past a waterfall. On its Instagram account, General Motors Design indicates that the video is a behind-the-scenes animation used to pitch the Wildcat project to GM leadership.

Gallery: Buick Wildcat EV Concept

12 Photos

While the coupe was never greenlighted, the design language of the Wildcat EV is already trickling into the Buick lineup. The 2024 Envista's visage borrows heavily from it, giving the small crossover a distinctive appearance to compete against the Mazda CX-30 and Volkswagen Taos in the same segment. It's also featured on the Envision, which is intended to compete with the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC. Across the entire lineup, Buick's logo gets a makeover with a simplified design, aligning the tri-shields horizontally.

Even though sedans like the Regal and LaCrosse exited the domestic market in 2020, they live on in China. Both cars were refreshed recently with updated interiors and styling that includes some of the same design language from the Wildcat EV.