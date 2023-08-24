Mercedes-Benz has facelifted its entry-level electric compact crossover, the EQA, giving it similar styling, equipment, and efficiency upgrades as the larger EQB.

Starting with the looks, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA gains a more streamlined appearance courtesy of a new front grille panel featuring Mercedes' signature star pattern, a light bar that unites the headlights, and an optimized front bumper for added aerodynamic efficiency.

At the rear, the taillights have been given a refresh as well, gaining a more intricate 3D light signature. These changes bring the EQA closer aesthetically to the brand's larger EVs from the Mercedes EQ family, especially the EQE SUV and EQS SUV.

Inside, the facelifted Mercedes EQA adopts similar upgrades to the facelifted EQB, including a new three-spoke steering wheel with capacitive controls, updated trim pieces on the dashboard and doors that incorporate illuminated Mercedes logos, and a larger infotainment screen setup.

The latter features two 10.0-inch screens as standard, powered by the latest-generation MBUX system. The screens can be customized with three styles named Subtle, Sporty, and Classic, and now feature cleaner menus and graphics. In addition, Mercedes says the voice-recognition system is now more receptive to different types of dialogue.

But the change that will get buyers’ attention the most is the increased efficiency that results in longer driving range. Thanks to aerodynamic optimization, highly rolling-resistance optimized tires, and a new range-maximization mode that switches off functions that may not be needed, such as the display or air conditioning, the Mercedes EQA is now rated at up to 348 miles (560 kilometers) of range on the WLTP cycle in EQA 250+ guise.

The facelifted EQA is also more convenient to charge as it now features the Plug & Charge function, which allows the charging process to start automatically once the cable is plugged in. This feature enables the vehicle and charging station to communicate directly via the charging cable, which is why customers are not required to authenticate themselves.

Single- And Dual-Motor Powertrains Carry Over, As Do The Batteries

The EQA continues to offer two battery choices, a 66.5-kilowatt-hour pack in the EQA 250, EQA 300 4Matic, and EQA 350 4Matic, and a 70.5-kWh pack in the EQA 250+ long range model. Both batteries offer a maximum DC fast charging power of 100 kW.

The single-motor, front-wheel-drive EQA 250 and EQA 250+ feature a 140-kilowatt (188-horsepower) motor, while the two motors in the all-wheel-drive EQA 300 4Matic and EQA 350 4Matic produce a combined 168 kW (225 hp) and 215 kW (288 hp), respectively.

Mercedes has also upgraded the 2024 EQA's driving assistance systems thanks to improved sensor technology that includes a new mono-multipurpose camera and a new backup camera. Customers who select the optional Driving Assistance package get upgraded functions such as Active Lane Keeping Assist, which is said to be more refined as it now applies steering intervention instead of ESP.

Mercedes-Benz has not announced pricing for the facelifted EQA yet but said customers in Europe can place orders starting this fall, with deliveries starting in early 2024. As before, the EQA will not be available in the United States.