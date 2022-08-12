Listen to this article

Porsche brings Sally Carrera from the classic Pixar movie Cars to life by building a one-off 911 that the company appropriately calls the Sally Special. It debuts during this year's Monterey Car Week.

To create the Sally Special, Porsche enlisted the help of members of the original Cars creative team. The goal was to take Sally Carrera and apply the character's look to a modern, road-going 911.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Sally Special

86 Photos

In the movie, Sally Carrera's design took inspiration from a 2002 911. This one-off uses the current 911 Carrera GTS as a starting point. Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat six that makes 473 horsepower (353 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque, and the Sally Special has a seven-speed manual gearbox.

The creation process included coming up with the unique color Sally Blue Metallic for the car. It's as close as you're going to see the shade on Sally Carrera in the real world. When the spoiler deploys, the vehicle even shows off the character's pinstripe tattoo.

The Sally Special rides on a unique set of Turbo wheels like you'd find on a 996-generation 911. In this case, they measure 20 inches in front and 21 inches at the back.

Inside, there are even more elements in Sally Blue Metallic. The color appears on the dashboard, center console, and door trim. The company uses special cloth trim with a plaid pattern and blue highlights for portions of the seats and door panels. Chalk-colored leather offers a contrast to this material.

If you look closely, there are lots of little Easter Eggs. For example, a badge on the B-pillar shows Sally Carrera's signature. The Cars logo appears on the tire valve stem caps, door panels, and on the side of the seats. The drive mode selector knob next to the steering wheel now says "Kachow! Mode." A small drawing of Sally Carrera is on the passenger side of the dashboard.

Porsche will auction the Sally Special for charity. The buyer will get a matching watch, a car cover, and a second set of wheels. Plus, it will come with a book of drawings from Cars production designer Bob Pauley.