The world of supercars has reached the point where there’s something for everyone’s taste. Some like big naturally aspirated engines, while others go for smaller turbocharged mills. You might also prefer some sort of electric support under the skin or even a fully electric machine. But as long as the supercar performance is there, we don’t mind any of these concepts.

If you are in the market for a new supercar or sports car, you might find this new drag race pretty helpful. It puts three supercars in a direct battle against each other but these are three very different cars. Before you click that play button, check out the factory numbers of the Ferrari 296 GTB, McLaren 765LT, and Porsche 911 GT2 RS below.

Starting with the competitor from Maranello, it comes with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 supported by an electric motor for a peak output of 830 horsepower. The power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. The supercar weighs around 3,461 pounds (1,570 kilograms) in this configuration.

Against it, McLaren brings the 765LT with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generating 765 hp. It may be down on power compared to the Ferrari but it’s also the lightest of the trio tipping the scales at 2,952 lbs (1,339 kg). Just like the 296 GTB, the power is routed exclusively to the rear wheels.

Last but not least, we have something hot coming from Stuttgart in this three-way drag race. The Porsche 911 GT2 RS has a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six behind the seats good for 700 hp. All that power is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It weighs around 3,241 lbs (1,470 kg) and is the most expensive of the trio. It’s worth mentioning that this particular example is fitted with upgrades from Manthey.

Now that you have all the numbers on the table, you can tell us in the comments section below – before watching the race – which car has the highest chance of winning this race. Oh, and there's a little surprise from the Ferrari, don't miss it.