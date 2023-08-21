The German luxury automakers know how to wrap performance in a practical package. The BMW M5, Audi RS6, and Mercedes-AMG E63 exemplify this capability, but sometimes the stock power rating isn’t enough, and a simple tune can really awaken an engine. A new video shows tuned versions of the M5, RS6, and E63 battling for superiority.

The AMG’s tuned twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 810 horsepower, the most of the bunch, with 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque just like the others. The wagon has a nine-speed gearbox and weighs 4,398 pounds (1,995 kilograms).

Gallery: 2021 BMW M5 Competition: Review

11 Photos

The BMW M5 and Audi RS6 both have 750 hp on tap. The BMW makes its power from a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, while the Audi uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter unit. Both have eight-speed automatic gearboxes, but the RS6 weighs 4,629 pounds (2,100 kg). The BMW tips the scales at 4,111 lbs (1,865 kg).

While the Mercedes had the most power on tap, it couldn’t convert those extra ponies into a win. The E63 came in last in two of the three drag races, beating out the Audi for one second-place win. The BMW won all three drag races, completing the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. It took the E63 10.8 seconds. The Audi needed 10.9 seconds to finish the race.

The two rolling races resulted in two more victories for the BMW. It handily won the first race with the cars set to their comfiest settings. The second run was much closer with the cars’ sportiest modes selected. The Audi got a phenomenal start and an early lead, but the BMW reeled it back in just before the pair crossed the finish line, beating the wagon by less than a bumper.

The final brake test didn’t deviate from the race results. The BMW stopped at the shortest distance, followed by the Audi in second and the Mercedes in third. While all three cars packed a performance punch, the two wagons were heavier than the sedan, which didn’t help.

The auto industry is constantly in motion, and automakers often work to improve their products. Mercedes is readying an update for the E-Class lineup, which should include tweaks to the AMG E63, and BMW is finalizing its next-generation M5. We’ll watch for a revamped RS6 to see how the trio compare in the future.