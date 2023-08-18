The Dacia Sandero was the second best-selling model on the European market last year, leaving behind vehicles such as the Volkswagen T-Roc, Fiat 500, Volkswagen Golf, and Toyota Yaris. The Romanian hatchback is a humble yet practical and robust B-segment car, which was originally introduced back in 2008. The third-generation Sandero was launched in 2020 and with Europe’s ever stricter emissions standards, it seems highly likely that this will be the final combustion-powered iteration of the vehicle.

Our exclusive rendering attached in the gallery below depicts what the fourth-generation Sandero could look like. Our colleagues at Motor1.com Italy suggest the model will morph into an EV somewhere around the year 2027 and will borrow design cues from the Bigster SUV concept.

Gallery: 2027 Dacia Sandero rendering

4 Photos

While nothing is officially confirmed yet, Denis Le Vot, CEO of Dacia, gave early hints in an interview with Autocar. It seems that Dacia will not abandon the B segment with the new Sandero and will retain its subcompact dimensions and traditional hatchback proportions. To make the car look a little more mature, the Romanian firm is expected to combine the latest iteration of its corporate grille with a higher and more massive beltline, as well as wider wheel arches for a more crossover-ish look.

All Dacias from 2024 onwards will be built on Renault’s CMF-B platform, while the electric versions will rely on the corresponding CMF-B EV architecture. Simply put, the Sandero will share its underpinnings with future small electric cars from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, including the new Renault 4, Renault 5, and Nissan Micra.

In order to retain its affordable price sticker, the Sandero EV will likely use a smaller battery package than, say, the revived Renault 5. The brand’s CEO Le Vot even confirmed the model will have a “shorter range and longer recharge times than its competitors” but this shouldn’t really come as a surprise given Dacia’s budget nature. The marque currently sells the cheapest electric model on the European market, the Spring, which will be replaced by a new model riding on a different platform than the Sandero next year.