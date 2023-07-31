Everyone knows the Ram 1500 TRX is an absolute beast out of the paved roads. The upgraded suspension, capable V8 engine, and electronic gimmicks make it one of the most capable machines on the market if you want to go off-roading. But is it also good on the highway?

AutoTopNL decided to see what’s the truck’s top speed. The folks running the YouTube channel are based in Europe and often test vehicles on sections of the Autobahn with no speed limits. We’ve seen plenty of performance cars using the whole speedometer on the German highway and it’s time to see what the TRX can do.

Gallery: 2022 Ram 1500 TRX

39 Photos

We’ll mention that this seems to be a stock example of the truck. The only upgrade over the factory model is the Guerrilla exhaust system but other than that, it is a 2021 example with no modifications under the engine. This means there's a 6.2-liter V8 Hellcat supercharged mill generating power, which reaches all four wheels. Its output from the factory is 702 horsepower but this truck has 711 thanks to the upgraded exhaust system.

The first half of the video demonstrates the Guerrilla exhaust pipes in their different modes. Next is a warm-up drive on intercity roads and there are also a few accelerations from a standstill. However, the road is wet and the TRX struggles to find enough traction at launch. There’s no GPS-based measuring device but it seems that the truck isn’t capable of reproducing its factory 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) run in 4.5 seconds.

Ram 1500 Laramie Also Tested On The Autobahn: Ram 1500 Laramie Sport Puts Hemi V8 To Work In Autobahn Top Speed Run

We are here for the top speed, though. The good news is that TRX reaches its electronically governed maximum velocity of 118 mph (190 kph). That might seem a little low compared to other performance machines, but bear in mind the truck weighs around 6,439 pounds (2,920 kilograms) and is actually one of the heaviest vehicles money can buy these days.