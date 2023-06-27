Alpha-N Performance has revealed two tuned BMW M2 coupes. The M2 GT is the more extreme variant with a bold body kit, while the Project “Silver” model sports a more subdued appearance.

The Alpha-N M2 GT features an extensive carbon body kit, including a large rear wing and a rear diffuser insert. At the front, the tuner added a lip spoiler, front fender vents, a new grille, and a new hood with a large air outlet. Under the hood is a carbon engine cover.

The car also wears Edelweiss wheels available in two configurations. Twenty-inch ones are available, with Alpha-N offering a staggered set of 20- and 21-inch rims as an option. The M2 GT features Öhlins’ Road & Track coilover suspension with adjustable camber plates, with the exterior reflecting the British Racing Green of the E36 M3 GT, of which BMW only made 356 examples.

The M2 Project “Silver” pays homage to the E46 M3 CSL, which appears on the trunk lid with a ducktail spoiler made from carbon. The BMW wears the Clubsport’s front spoiler with vents, a new radiator grille insert, a hood with a central air outlet, fender vents, and a rear diffuser insert. Under the hood is a carbon engine cover.

The subdued M2 also sports the same Öhlins’ coilover suspension but lacks the adjustable camber plates. It has ProLine staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels.

Alpha-N doesn’t make a note of any powertrain upgrades to the car. The second-generation M2 debuted last October with BMW’s S58 engine. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six mill makes 453 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, but BMW offers its eight-speed M Steptronic transmission as an option.

BMW claims the coupe can reach 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds with the manual gearbox. That drops to 3.9 seconds in Automatic-equipped models. The car has a limited top speed of 155 miles per hour, but the optional M Driver’s Package can increase that to 177 mph, with stopping power coming from six-piston front brakes.

Inside, BMW installed a pair of screens – a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. The M2 went on sale earlier this year, starting at $63,195 (the price includes the $995 destination charge).