Three decades ago, the automotive industry witnessed the unveiling of the Bugatti EB112 at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1993. With its bold design and revolutionary features, the EB112 made a lasting impact that still resonates 30 years later. Although it never ventured into the realm of mass production, its legacy endures as a symbol of the brand's innovation and design prowess with its all-aluminum body and carbon fiber chassis shared with the EB110 sports car.

Initially greeted with mixed reviews due to its unconventional aesthetics, the four-door supercar soon garnered praise, and Automobile Magazine even named it "The most beautiful car in the world" upon its debut. Regrettably, the vehicle remained just a concept car after the bankruptcy of Bugatti Automobili S.p.A. in 1995. But the model paved the way for aesthetic components that today are synonymous with Bugatti’s modern-day design.

Gallery: Bugatti EB112 30th Anniversary

8 Photos

Later in the 1990s, entrepreneur Gildo Pallanca Pastor acquired certain assets of Bugatti, including spare parts and three partially completed EB112 liftbacks. Under the banner of the Monaco Racing Team, two of these vehicles were completed in 1998. One donned a sleek black exterior, while the other showcased an anthracite hue. Notably, each of the three cars exhibits subtle differences, such as distinct taillight placement and aerodynamic enhancements.

At its heart was a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine that unleashed 460 horsepower (338 kilowatts) and 435 pound-feet (590 Newton-meters) of torque. Mated to a six-speed manual transmission and a sophisticated four-wheel-drive system, the supercar could sprint to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in a mere 4.3 seconds, achieving a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph).

“The Bugatti EB112 boasted a number of nostalgic styling features referencing the famous models of the legendary French brand from the late Thirties but presented in a car with innovative mechanicals. The EB112 in many respects was a dream car and a forerunner to what we today know as high-performance fastback models. It flawlessly combined design with technological and engineering features that were majorly ahead of its time,” Giorgetto Giugiaro, designer of the EB112 concept, comments.