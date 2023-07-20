The era of the Bugatti Chiron and its quad-turbocharged W16 engine will soon be over. It's not the end of Bugatti, however, as a new flagship hypercar is already in development. We've heard it will debut in 2024, but that's now confirmed in writing from Bugatti. The next-gen model will also mark the end of a design era with the retirement of Achim Anscheidt, Bugatti's director of design since 2004.

Bugatti announced Anscheidt's retirement in a press release today, honoring the man who oversaw special-edition Veyrons like the Super Sport, Grand Sport Vitesse, and Hermès, among others. He also was the mastermind of Bugatti concepts that didn't enter production, notably the four-door, four-seat Galibier. Of course, there's also the Chiron and the plethora of coachbuilt models using its bones as a foundation – Centodieci, Bolide, Divo, Mistral, and the one-of-one La Voiture Noire. It's quite a legacy.

While Anscheidt is retiring, his legacy will continue with the Chiron's successor. According to Bugatti, it's been in development for the last couple of years and will be revealed in 2024. The announcement also confirms what we've heard previously regarding electrification, though it won't be a pure EV. The next Bugatti will incorporate a hybrid powertrain; whether that includes a new iteration of the iconic W16 engine remains to be seen. There's certainly plenty of electric horsepower potential with the next Bugatti, given the company's merger with Rimac back in 2021. If all goes according to plan, it will enter production in 2026.

With Anscheidt's retirement, Frank Heyl ascends from his deputy role to lead Bugatti's design team. Joining the company in 2008, he worked on the Veyron Super Sport, Chiron, and Divo but also spent time on the company's Vision Gran Turismo offering.

"The Veyron, the Chiron, and the successor to the Chiron all share this one thing," said Anscheidt. "They are not racecars for the road, they are the pinnacle of Grand Tourisme development, they are an intriguing mixture of a nimble Type 35, the luxury of the Type 41 Royale, and the peerless elegance of the Type 57 SC Atlantic."

Though Anscheidt is stepping down, he will stay connected to the company as an advisor to Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac.