A new financial report published by Ferrari about how it fared in the first six months of the year also includes a few tidbits worth sharing. For example, hybrids account for 43 percent of total deliveries in the second quarter of 2023, which means the share of electrified cars more than doubled compared to the same period of 2022. In Q2 this year, the Prancing Horse's ever-growing lineup included nine vehicles with an ICE setup and four hybrids.

Total shipments (ICE and hybrid combined) in the first six months of the year rose by 4 percent to 6,959 units or an extra 253 cars compared to January-June 2022. Archrival Lamborghini shipped 5,341 vehicles in the same interval. As it is the case with the Raging Bull, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) was the largest region for Ferrari, with 3,172 cars. The Americas were next with 1,831 units, followed by Asia-Pacific (1,221 cars), and Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan (735 cars).

Ferrari 296 GTB: First Drive Photos

33 Photos

Ferrari mentions sales in Q2 2023 were fueled by the 296 GTB, Roma, and Portofino M. In the same quarter, the Italian automaker increased deliveries of the 296 GTS and 812 Competizione A convertibles and shipped the first Purosangue SUVs to their rightful owners. In addition, it allocated more Daytona SP3 units, out of a total of 599 cars planned for production.

The Maranello-based automaker will continue to offer a mix of ICEs and hybrids in the following years. The 812 successor is expected to retain the V12 but reports state the LaFerrari replacement won’t. Instead, the next hypercar will premiere in 2024 with a downsized engine, either a V8 or even a V6. The Purosangue is V12-only now but we do know the platform that underpins it support electrification, which could bring a plug-in hybrid version later this decade.

As for the first Ferrari EV, it'll be unveiled in production guise in 2025. Company CEO Benedetto Vigna has promised it's going to be an emotional car capable of delivering a "unique driving experience."