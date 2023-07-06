‎Ferrari continues to use a modified Roma as a test mule for what we highly suspect is a new V12-powered model. This latest spy video catches it leaving the brand's headquarters in Maranello.

This car wears a different nose than a standard Roma. The shark-nosed shape is gone. Instead, there are inlets on the outer sides and a wide central opening with no mesh covering it. The headlights appear to be from the Roma.

The profile perspective provides the best view of the elongated nose. The front overhang appears to be shorter than a Roma. The rear has wider fenders, suggesting broader tires are back there.

The extra space in front is reportedly for fitting a V12 engine ahead of the driver. The standard Roma uses a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 making 612 horsepower. With more cylinders, the bigger engine requires more space to fit under the hood.

The rear features a curved section on the roof that hides the third brake light. The tail features dual exhaust pipes on each side and a diffuser between them.

Neither this video nor earlier glimpses have given us a good look into the new V12 model's interior. As an example of what the company does for other recent models, the 296 features a digital instrument cluster and offers a small, separate screen for the passenger.

When this model arrives, it would reportedly replace the 812 lineup. The current vehicle debuted at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show as the successor to the F12berlinetta.

We don't have any official details about the V12 yet. The 812 uses a 6.5-liter V12 making 789 horsepower in standard form or 830 hp in the Competizione variant. Videos of the development vehicle let us know that the engine makes a fantastic sound on the road.

Ferrari plans to launch four new vehicles in 2023. The introductions so far this year include the Roma Spider and SF90 XX. The brand is also working on a new hypercar with a massive wing, and it could be among the upcoming debuts. This 812 replacement might be another one.