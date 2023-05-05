Prices are going up but that's not putting a dent into demand as Ferrari is happy to report its order books are thick enough to keep busy into 2025. The numbers should go even higher now that the Purosangue is on sale again. The V12 SUV was on a hiatus caused by a strong early response from customers eager to buy the high-riding Prancing Horse. The announcements were made by the exotic Italian brand in its document related to Q1 2023 results.

As it's been the case in recent years, shipments increased between January and March. Ferrari delivered 3,567 cars or 9.7 percent more than in the first three months of 2022. Aside from adding the Purosangue to its growing portfolio, the Roma Spider has also been launched to fill the void left after the Portofino M's demise. Three additional vehicles will be introduced before the end of the year, so the house of Maranello is on track to beat last year's all-time sales record with 13,221 units.

The identity of the three new cars has not been officially announced but one of them is expected to be an extreme version of the SF90 Stradale. If reports are to be believed, it'll serve as a track-focused derivative. Another new Ferrari will probably be the 812 Superfast replacement taking into account recent spy shots that have shown a prototype wearing the production body.

Speaking of spy shots, let's keep in mind the LaFerrari replacement has been spied on the streets, ahead of a potential release in 2024. Lest we forget 2025 will be the year when we'll see the first EV and that should be a true game-changer after decades of gasoline power. It will also signal the beginning of the end for ICE. By 2030, the company projects conventionally powered vehicles are going to account for just 20 percent of total volume.