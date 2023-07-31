Peugeot has a wide range of fresh products but it still lags behind Fiat - a brand with a very dated and limited model lineup - in terms of sales. The two companies sit under the Stellantis umbrella in what is one of the world’s largest automakers. The French company wants to speed up its game and is working on a new generation for one of its most popular vehicles. The next-generation 3008 has already been spied on a number of occasions and we have new renderings previewing its final design to share with you.

What you see in the gallery below are digital drawings by Kolesa.ru, which depict the third-generation 3008. The model was originally launched in 2008 as a compact family van, which morphed into a crossover for the second generation released in May 2016. Camouflaged prototypes have already confirmed the third-gen model will once again go through a metamorphosis and will receive a coupe-inspired shape of the roofline. It will still be a C SUV-segment vehicle according to the European nomenclature, though.

Gallery: 2024 Peugeot 3008 renderings

As you can see from the images, the front fascia is expected to borrow design influences from the Peugeot 408. The latter is the brand’s more sophisticated take on the C-segment using the EMP2 architecture shared with the 308 hatchback and wagon. The main resemblances between the two products are expected to be the radiator grille and lower bumper grille. There are certain similarities in the headlights too, which in the new 3008 will be slimmer than on the outgoing model.

Peugeot has already shared official photos of the new 3008’s interior. The highlight of the cabin will be a new 21-inch curved display that sits high up on the dashboard. For those who prefer physical buttons for the most common functions in a car, the automaker has the new i-Toggles features. Simply put, these are 10 touch-sensitive buttons that can be configured to better suit the needs of the driver and front passenger with their favorite short-cut functions.

The STLA Medium-based model will debut in September this year when all the details will be unveiled. The French SUV is expected to go on sale with a range of electrified combustion engines. A fully electric version is also on the cards.