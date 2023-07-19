It's been a minute since we last saw a next-gen Peugeot 3008 prototype. The compact crossover has left the snowy north behind for summer testing in bright sunshine, which is perfect for snapping clear spy photos. We recently caught several test vehicles on the road, giving us our best look yet at the changes hidden beneath the white camo wrap.

That wrap still covers virtually every inch of these prototypes, and there are false panels that obscure the rear hatch as well as the grille and fascia. However, the bright light shows simple, straight body lines along the side – a notable departure from the current model. A close look at the front suggests things will be simpler there as well. Slimmer headlights are easy to spot, and a very close look reveals the outline of the grille. It looks roughly the same size, possibly gaining some width but our spy sources tell us the lines here will be cleaner as well.

What does that mean exactly? We believe the fake corner vents will go away, or at the very least, be replaced with something smaller. That also makes room for new "fang" LED light strips – three on each side that will add some spice to the 3008's face. At the back, we believe a similar motif will appear on the taillights though we can't see anything of the sort from these prototypes. Even zoomed in, it's difficult to discern what's actually a part of the SUV versus a fake item under the wrap.

There's certainly no mistaking the large fake wedge mounted atop the rear hatch. It's effective camouflage at a glance, but the camera easily catches the actual lines of the sloped roof. This will be a coupe crossover, one that rides a bit higher and is slightly larger in overall size.

As for the interior, that mystery is already solved. Peugeot revealed the 3008's very cool panoramic i-cockpit back in June, combining a 21-inch driver display with a healthy assortment of touch-sensitive controls that create a minimalistic feel. It's not an entirely digital affair, with analog buttons still found in many locations on the doors, steering wheel, and console.

The 2024 Peugeot 3008 will ride on the STLA Medium platform, featuring fully electric and hybrid powertrains. A debut is planned for September.