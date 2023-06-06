It's hard to believe Peugeot showed the i-Cockpit back in 2010 with the SR1 concept before putting it into production a couple of years later on the 208 supermini. Fast forward to 2023, the French brand is unveiling an evolution of the unconventional dashboard layout with the Panoramic i-Cockpit. Debuting in September on the next 3008, the setup brings a 21-inch curved display. As with the previous arrangement, it’s mounted high up on the dash.

Gently curved towards the driver, the fancy new screen is complemented by what Peugeot refers to as i-Toggles. These are mounted on the center console and consist of 10 touch-sensitive buttons that can be configured to better suit the needs of the driver and front passenger. Doing so has reduced the number of conventional controls to a minimum, thus creating a minimalist design to show less is indeed more.

2024 Peugeot 3008 with Panoramic i-Cockpit

The uncluttered layout was also achieved by removing the gear lever and replacing it with PRND buttons to the right of the start/stop button on the dashboard. Doing so pays dividends in terms of storage as well as increasing the surface of the wireless charging pad for a smartphone. The slim left and center air vents have been unified for a more cohesive look, adding to the cabin's sophistication.

Additional touch controls are to be found on the small steering wheel, and hopefully, these work better than they do on some other cars. As a refresher, Volkswagen has pledged to revert to conventional controls following criticism pertaining to touch-sensitive keys on the steering wheel.

To create a cozy atmosphere, Peugeot is installing ambient lighting across the entire width of the dashboard and door panels. It's customizable by choosing from eight different colors, which reflect on a real aluminum trim. Shown here on the 2024 3008 in the range-topping GT trim level, the Panoramic i-Cockpit will be installed in future models in the years to come, including the next-gen 5008.