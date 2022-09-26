Listen to this article

We've known for some time that Chevrolet was tweaking its beefy Silverado HD, both on the outside and within. That day has arrived, and while you'll instantly identify the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD with its friendlier face, the big news comes from within. That is, for LT trim levels and up anyway.

Before diving into the all-new interior, let's take a gander at the exterior changes. The Silverado HD's polarizing front clip with the big grille bisecting the headlight has been toned down. In essence, Chevrolet took the C-shaped daytime running lamps from the GMC Sierra and flipped them around. The new shape separates the redesigned grille and headlights for a cleaner look, sitting above a new lower fascia with standard-issue tow hooks.

The rest of the truck is pretty much as it was, though you will find Chevrolet branding on the hood scoop. Six new colors are offered as well: Sterling Gray, Dark Ash, Radiant Red, Auburn Metallic, Lakeshore Blue Metallic, and Meteorite Metallic. The six-position Multi-Flex tailgate is still an option, and for those wanting more HD power in a dedicated off-roader, a new ZR2 will join the lineup. Chevrolet isn't ready to talk about that truck just yet, however.

As mentioned, the interior is the real story for the 2024 Silverado HD. Provided you opt for at least the LT trim level, you'll get a completely new dash that incorporates a configurable 12.3-inch digital driver display. The bulky, dated center stack on the old model is replaced with a cleaner, narrower setup incorporating a larger 13.4-inch touchscreen. The entire stack is canted slightly towards the driver, a theme that Chevrolet borrowed from the classic square body trucks from the 1970s and 1980s. The console is redesigned with a new wireless phone charger that better retains the functionality of the center console.

When it comes to tech, the new Silverado HD gains adaptive cruise control for trailering. It's designed to account for the extra mass of a trailer to keep an appropriate safe distance to vehicles in front. The current Transparent Trailer tech is expanded to work with gooseneck trailers. Trailer Blind Zone alert now covers a larger area, and drivers can keep their eyes on the road with an available head-up display. And for those who prefer an analog experience, Chevrolet retains physical buttons and knobs for common-use features.

Under the hood, you'll still find either a 6.6-liter gasoline V8 or the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel. The Allison 10-speed automatic is now the standard transmission for the gas engine, which allows its gross combined weight rating to increase to 26,000 pounds. As for the turbo diesel, power is up slightly with Chevrolet claiming the Duramax makes an estimated 455 horsepower (339 kilowatts) and 950 pound-feet (1,288 Newton-meters) of torque. Those ratings are still being SAE certified so they aren't final just yet. Low-end torque in the diesel is improved by 25 percent for better towing and low-speed operation.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD

29 Photos

All the familiar trim levels return for 2024, including the work-themed WT and Custom pickups. At the other end, the range-topping High Country gets a new High Country Midnight Edition that features black chrome exterior accents, black badges, and black 20-inch wheels.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD makes its public debut at the State Fair of Texas on September 29. Production will begin in the first half of 2023. Pricing will be announced closer to the start of production.