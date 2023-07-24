Mercedes-Benz will reveal a new concept at this year’s IAA Mobility auto show in Munich, Germany. It previews the company’s vision for its “Entry” segment. Last year, the automaker announced that it would overhaul its product portfolio into three categories, and we are getting a peek at that future lineup with a teaser that shows off a sleek sedan.

The model looks very similar to the silhouette of the vehicle Mercedes teased in 2022, but the new image is a tad more revealing in certain aspects. It shows off the sleek greenhouse, the short rear deck, and the white accents across the body lines. It previews the entry point into the lineup, with Entry Luxury, Core Luxury, and Top-End Luxury partitioning the portfolio.

Lightening the image in Photoshop (compared above) reveals more details and the company’s attempts to hide other bits of the body. We’ll likely have to wait for another teaser or the full reveal to see its front and rear fascias.

What we can see includes the side-view mirror attached to the A-pillar. The white accents also appear to denote a pronounced styling line extending from either end of the vehicle toward the B-pillar. One thing missing from the teaser is visible door handles, but it doesn’t look like the car strays too far from the brand’s current styling ethos.

Mercedes provided no new details about the concept with this announcement. However, the Entry Luxury production model is supposed to ride on the MMA platform and could debut in 2024, so seeing a concept later this year lines up with that. While full electrification is in the company’s future, the new MMA architecture can accommodate internal combustion engines even though Mercedes designed and optimized it for electric powertrains.

And Mercedes will be touting its EV efforts at this year’s show. It will be the first time that the company has in one location its entire range of current electrified models across every brand. The show will also be home to the world premiere of the new E-Class All-Terrain. It will share powertrains and styling details with the rest of the model line.

It’ll also display its future electric and electrified models and concepts, including the Vision EQXX and the Vision One-Eleven. Attendees will be able to experience the lineups, with the company set to offer passenger rides in a fleet of 30 of its electric and electrified models at the show.

IAA Mobility kicks off on September 5 and runs through September 10. The show is still a ways away, but we know Porsche will show off an electric concept while Volkswagen will reveal its sporty ID.7 GTX with all-wheel drive and more power. Opel will be the only Stellantis brand to attend this year’s show.