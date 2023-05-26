Stellantis operates 14 automotive brands, but Opel is the only one among them that's coming to this year's IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany, in September. A Stellantis spokesperson confirmed the plan to the German publication Automobilwoche.

The registration deadline for an automaker to attend the IAA Mobility show was at the end of February. However, the event organizers were willing to accept another Stellantis brand after the cutoff date.

Stellantis runs many European-focused automakers, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall.

Opel will bring several electric vehicles to IAA Mobility. They'll include the Astra Sports Tourer Electric and Corsa Electric. The third one "remains a surprise for now," a spokesperson tells Automotive News Europe.

The refreshed Corsa's media debut was on May 24. The updated Electric variant replaces the previous Corsa-e. The base model makes 136 horsepower and has a 222-mile range in the WLTP test cycle. Later, Opel is adding a version with 156 hp, 192 pound-feet of torque, and 250 miles of driving distance on a charge.

The Astra Sports Tourer Electric (gallery above) premiered in late 2022. It features a single electric motor turning the front wheels. It makes 156 hp and 199 lb-ft. The battery has a 54-kilowatt-hour gross capacity, and 51 kWh is usable. The setup provides a 258-mile driving range in the WLTP test. The system supports 100-kilowatt DC fast charging.

Opel's EV range also includes the Mokka Electric. It shares a battery pack with the Astra Sports Tourer Electric, which provides 252 miles of range in this application. This one has an electric motor making 156 hp and 192 lb-ft that drives the front wheels.

The IAA Mobility show in Munich was previously the Frankfurt Motor Show. The location changed for the 2021 event.

EVs seem like a big theme of this year's show. VW is teasing the ID.7 GTX sport sedan for a debut there. The available glimpses show gloss black trim on the exterior and contrast stitching for the interior upholstery. It goes on sale in the United States in 2024.