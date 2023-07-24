Malle is a British company that makes outdoor clothing and coordinates motorcycle adventures around the world. The business goes by the philosophy "Prepare To Get Lost." The Morgan Motor Company partnered with the brand to create the Morgan Super 3 Malle Rally Special. The model costs the equivalent of $70,497 (54,995 pounds in the UK).

This tweaked Morgan Super 3 features a yellow, red, or black body and has graphics inspired by a topographical map from Malle’s favorite British mountain road. The nose cone, roll hoops, and exhaust are wide. Buyers can select a number for the roundel on each flank. Amenities include heated seats, footwell lighting, USB charging outlets, and even a cupholder. The exterior features step guards and panniers.

Gallery: Morgan Super 3 Malle Rally Special

36 Photos

Buyers of this special edition receive an entry in Malle's week-long adventures in the United Kingdom, the Alps, or the Arctic. For example, the trip through Great Britain covers a 1,500-mile route from the island's Southern tip to the very top. The Alpine journey goes through six European countries over six days.

In addition, the Malle Rally Special comes with the chance for buyers to visit Morgan's headquarters in Malvern, England, to see what goes into Super 3 production.

Buyers also get the pieces in the Morgan x Malle apparel collection. The clothing includes a 10-ounce British waxed canvas jacket with a storm baffle around the neck, a GPS headphone port, and many pockets. The coat can attach to a matching knee guard for keeping warm in the roofless Super 3. They are available in the colors Sand or Black.

Morgan plans to offer the new Super 3 in the United States, although not the Malle Rally Special edition. Prices there start at $53,938. Power comes from a Ford-sourced 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine rather than the previous V-twin. The output is now 118 horsepower and 110 pound-feet instead of 82 hp and 103 lb-ft of the prior powerplant.

Morgan sources the five-speed manual gearbox from the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

This powertrain lets the Super 3 hit 62 miles per hour in 7.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 130 mph.

The US-spec Super 3 looks different from the version in Europe. It adopts center-mounted headlights, and federal requirements cause changes to the taillights, turn signals, and reflectors.