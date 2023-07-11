New vehicles from the Morgan Motor Company are available again in the United States for the first time since 2019. The reintroduction kicks off with the new Super 3 three-wheeler that starts at $53,937.98 (the additional destination fee is different for each dealer) and is available now from the brand's 12 showrooms in the US. The plan is to launch the Plus Four in this country later.

The Super 3 is technically a motorcycle in the US, and there are a few tweaks from the European version. The headlights are now center mounted rather than being closer to the wheels on the foreign variant. Federal requirements also force the company to introduce new taillights, turn signals, and reflectors. The configurator is already available to specify your ideal setup.

Whereas the previous 3 Wheeler had a V-twin engine sitting ahead of the bodywork in front, Morgan created a more traditional nose for the Super 3. The powerplant is now a Ford-sourced 1.5-liter three-cylinder making 118 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 110 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. That's an upgrade over the previous model's 82 hp and 103 lb-ft.

The only gearbox choice is a five-speed manual that is the same unit as what a Mazda MX-5 Miata uses.

Morgan claims the Super 3 accelerates to 62 miles per hour in 7.0 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph. The company expects the combined fuel economy to be 40 miles per gallon.

The car's dry weight is just 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms). It's compact at 141 inches long, 72.83 inches wide, and 44.57 inches tall. For comparison, a 2023 Miata is 154.1 inches long and 68.3 inches wide.

The suspension consists of a mix of wishbones and a pull-rod layout. Morgan says the shape of these exposed parts at the front helps with the airflow to the radiators behind them. In front, it rides on bespoke Avon tires with ballooned sidewalls to provide a vintage appearance. The rear rubber is an all-season piece that's also from Avon.

The sideblades are for directing air to the radiators but also provide a mounting point for the accessory rails. The rear luggage rack provides another place to tie down cargo. The tail also opens to reveal additional storage space.

The interior is straightforward, with two digital gauges on the dashboard's center. Buyers can select black or silver anodized finishes to surround them. The seats are available in vinyl, water-resistant leather, technical fabric, and saddle leather with enhanced durability. An optional footwell heater keeps occupants warm when the temperature gets chilly.

The Super 3 has Morgan's first in-vehicle navigation system. It consists of a bracket for holding a Beeline GPS device that connects to a smartphone app.

Morgan has more than 200 options and accessories available for the Super 3. They include panniers using 18-ounce waxed black canvas with multiple storage compartments. Buyers can add things like a helmet mount and a camera holder. There's also a driving jacket and knee guard.

The Morgan Motor Company started in 1909 and signed up two US dealers in 1951. The company enjoyed some success in the country but eventually left the market due to changing regulations. The 3 Wheeler was the brand's reintroduction to the US until the arrival of the new Super 3.