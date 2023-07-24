Ford has an all-new Ranger, and aftermarket specialists are already upgrading it. Carlex Design has a new package for the pickup that updates the exterior and transforms the cabin while leaving the powertrain unchanged.

On the outside, the CRX T-Rex package toughens the truck’s already rugged appearance with an assortment of fresh parts. At the front, the truck gets a new bumper and radiator guard, and Carlex finishes both in Line-X, a rough and durable material used on several other goodies like the mirror caps and side steps.

Gallery: Ford Ranger Raptor CRX T-Rex By Carlex Design

21 Photos

Carlex gives the Ranger Raptor a hood scoop, a style bar, and a roof cover for the auxiliary lights, all in Line-X. The scoop and roof cover are available in carbon. The truck also wears unique T-Rex graphics, painted brake calipers, and black 18-inch wheels.

The package is purely aesthetic inside and out. The cabin on this specimen gets a complete makeover with lots of orange color throughout, and this is where Carlex excels. The Polish-based design house specializes in creating bespoke interiors for the auto and aviation industries.

It’s a big transformation that’s emphasized by the bright color. Carlex adds a leather-trimmed dashboard and steering wheel, natural leather upholstery, reshaped seats in leather and Alcantara, an Alcantara headliner, and painted air vents. The pickup’s cabin also receives unique decorative elements with the CRX T-Rex name.

The Ford Ranger Raptor that US consumers will enjoy debuted earlier this year. The truck will arrive in America with Ford’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that produces 405 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque and its 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Ranger Raptor that debuted for Europe isn’t as potent. It broke cover in early 2022, making 288 hp and 362 lb-ft of twist, and Ford will still offer it with the EcoBlue diesel, which delivers 210 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque.

The Raptor features a host of off-road upgrades, including optional 17-inch wheels, 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain KO3 tires, eight drive modes, a massively improved suspension, and an active valve exhaust system. The Ranger Raptor will start at $56,960 (price includes the $1,595 destination charge), and it goes on sale this summer.

The Carlex package costs 99,900 euros ($110,782 at today’s exchange rate) and includes a Certificate of Authenticity. Carlex has upgraded several different makes and models over the years, offering packages for cars like the Ferrari Purosangue, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and many more. The CRX T-Rex isn’t the first Ranger to get some love from Carlex, with the specialist upgrading the previous-generation off-roader with a much wilder kit.