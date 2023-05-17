The Ferrari Purosangue, the company’s first four-door model, broke cover last September, and it’s already getting a makeover from Carlex Design. The aftermarket specialist now offers an interior and exterior design package that gives the new model a two-tone paint scheme.

Carlex painted the top half of the Purosangue in Racing Green, pairing it with a brushed silver bottom and giving the Ferrari a striking appearance. The green on top starts at the front, reaching over the hood and enveloping the greenhouse as it extends to the top of the rear hatch.

Gallery: Ferrari Purosangue By Carlex Design

4 Photos

The tuner continued the two-tone scheme throughout the cabin. However, Carlex replaced the brushed silver with pearl white, pairing it with bottle green. There is green on the door cards, dashboard, and seat inserts, with white adorning the seat backs and center consoles. The finishing touches are the Carlex Design 23-inch wheels, which feature a green accent, and the tuner’s emblems on the exterior and headrests.

The powertrain remains unchanged, but that shouldn’t be a problem. The Ferrari features a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine making 715 horsepower and 528 pound-feet of torque. The automaker claims that the Purosangue can hit 62 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of over 192 mph. Its eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends power to all four wheels; however, the front-wheel-drive unit does disengage depending on the gear and speed.

Ferrari’s first four-door model might seem like a misstep for the iconic sports car company, but demand has been high since its debut. The company revealed earlier this month that it has enough Purosangue orders to keep it busy into 2025. It also reopened the order books after closing them due to a strong early response from customers.

As tuners and specialists begin tinkering, we expect to see more upgrades and kits for the four-door Ferrari in the coming months and years. Carlex offers the complete conversion for €61,500 ($66,618 at today’s exchange rates). However, customers can opt for the exterior, interior, and rim packages separately, which cost €16,500, €36,000, and €12,000 ($17,873, $38,996, $12,998), respectively.