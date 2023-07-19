Over the years, we've come to expect a certain measure of extravagance from Mansory. For better or worse, the German-based tuning company knows how to stand out in a crowd, and this Porsche 911 Turbo S won't be mistaken for anything other than a product of Mansory. It's called the P9LM EVO 900, and yes, 900 has a very specific meaning here.

In fact, let's start there. To match the extravagant exterior, Mansory adds larger turbochargers to Porsche's already potent twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six. A new intercooler is installed, along with 98-millimeter downpipes, a full exhaust system upgrade, and a tune to make it all work together. And work it does, as P9LM EVO pumps out 900 horsepower. There's also 744 pound-feet of torque, and we suspect traction is an issue despite its all-wheel-drive system. 0-62 mph is listed at 2.5 seconds, just a tenth quicker than a stock 911 Turbo S. Top speed, however, climbs to 211 mph.

Now for the body kit. The front is a full carbon fiber affair with larger intakes for better cooling. This requires new LED running lights, and at the corners are side flaps for extra downforce to the front wheels. There're more exposed carbon for the frunk, mirror camps, and side sills, stretching rearward to even more exposed carbon for massive side intakes ahead of the rear fenders. There's a bonkers biplane spoiler sitting above a new rear fascia incorporating an equally bonkers diffuser. And to make sure the engine gets all the air, there's a scoop on the rear window. Does it actually get air in that location? We honestly don't know.

Mansory states the exterior and interior color choices are customizable, including a two-tone finish as seen here. This one is showcased in black and teal certainly catches the eye, especially since the theme carries over to the interior. Custom stitching with leather and carbon fiber abounds, adding white to the mix for a particularly bright cockpit. Mansory branding is woven into the materials to ensure occupants know exactly what they're riding in. Somehow, we don't see that being a problem.

Only 10 P9LM EVO 900s will be made, with buyers able to choose between a coupe or convertible. The rear engine scoop is obviously nixed on the drop-top, and for that matter, buyers can opt to remove the winglets at the front and rear wheels for a more sedate look. Pricing isn't mentioned, as Mansory builds typically involve a considerable amount of customization. However, we can tell you a new Porsche 911 Turbo S starts at $232,050. From there, the sky's the limit.