Listen to this article

Mansory is the latest tuner to get ahold of the Maserati MC20. The work on this car includes a forged carbon fiber body kit, a re-upholstered interior, and a power upgrade.

By Mansory standards, this MC20's modified exterior is almost understated. The pieces include a front fascia with larger inlets, a hood with vented sections, matching fenders, an engine cover with a scoop over the roof, much broader rear fenders, a tall wing, and a massive diffuser. The exhaust outlets are higher on the tail, and there are four, circular pipes coming out the back.

Gallery: Maserati MC20 By Mansory

10 Photos

The body color is a mix of exposed forged carbon fiber, satin-finish dark gray, and yellow stripes. The 10-spoke wheels seem to have a very dark bronze color.

The interior is vibrant by mostly using the yellow color from the body stripes for the upholstery. The seats have white sections and an Italian flag-colored strip down the center. There are also some black touches.

Mansory gives the MC20 a healthy power bump to 720 horsepower (537 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. For comparison, the stock twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 Nettuno engine has 621 hp (463 kW) and 538 lb-ft (729 Nm). The standard powerplant gets the sports car to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 201 mph (323 kph).

Mansory isn't the only tuner trying to extract more power from the MC20's V6. Novitec can take the output to 711 hp (523 kW) and 603 lb-ft (818 Nm). DMC pushes the powerplant to 705 hp (525 kW) and 646 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque.

Maserati is working on a hotter MC20 called the Project24, but it's a track-only machine. The tuned V6 pumps out 740 hp (552 kW). The company isn't disclosing the torque figure yet. Where the road-legal car uses an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the circuit-exclusive version has a six-speed manual. Inside, there's a fire extinguisher and a roll cage.