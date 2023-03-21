Listen to this article

During the Peugeot E-Lion Day held at the end of January, the French marque announced a veritable electric onslaught. Joining the E-208 and E-308 hatchbacks as well as the E-308 SW wagon will be an E-408 high-riding hatch and two crossovers: E-3008 and E-5008. The former will be unveiled in the second half of the year, but our spies stationed near the Arctic Circle believe the prototype depicts the latter. The bigger model will arrive by 2025.

Even though these are only the first spy images, the test vehicle already appears to have the production body panels in place. The short overhangs indicate a dedicated electric platform, likely the STLA Medium that Peugeot has already confirmed will underpin the E-3008. The architecture will enable a maximum range of 435 miles (700 kilometers) for the C-segment model and will support a dual-motor arrangement for all-wheel drive.

Peugeot E-5008 spy photos

As with many electric cars revealed in recent years, the crossover has door handles that remain flush with the body for better aero to improve efficiency. Small cutouts in the camouflage for the LED turn signals indicate the E-5008 will have split headlights. It looks less bulky than the ICE-powered 5008 on sale today thanks to better packaging by using a bespoke EV platform.

It might even be a tad smaller overall but with a longer wheelbase creating a more spacious cabin. Expect a seven-seat arrangement to set it apart from the E-3008, much like with the current-generation model. As for the battery size, parent company Stellantis has said STLA Medium will accommodate 87-104 kWh packs.

As for the design, the E-5008 will look substantially different by borrowing cues from the Inception concept shown at the beginning of the year at CES. Peugeot is adopting a new design language and a revamp of its i-Cockpit, so the interior will also go through significant changes.

The new 5008 won't be an electric-only affair as Peugeot intends to offer combustion engines as well, but likely only as mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids. By 2030, all models sold in Europe will be EVs.