It's always good when a new Lamborghini breaks cover, especially when it allays the fears of people who love naturally aspirated V12 engines. And making its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Lamborghini Revuelto did not disappoint. Unleashing its 6.5-liter V-12 engine and three electric motors that make a combined 1,001 horsepower, the successor to the Aventador charged up the hill like the Spanish bull it's named after.

Decked out in Arancio Dac Lucido, the Lamborghini Revuelto fishtailed on the wet tarmac every time it got on the power. Despite having two electric motors powering the front wheels, this bull has a bias toward rear-wheel drive. Yet even with the wet conditions, it managed to get on the power enough for spectators to hear the wonderful V12 come alive.

Few engines can sound as silky yet feral as the baritone yawp of a Lamborghini V12. It breathes without the aid of forced induction. The automaker believes synthetic fuels are a worthy alternative to going fully electric and is committed to keeping internal combustion engines alive as long as possible.

Gallery: Lamborghini Revuelto at Auto Shanghai 2023

19 Photos

Lamborghini brought several new vehicles to Goodwood this year. In addition to the Revuelto, the automaker introduced the SC63 LMDh, which is planned to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 12 Hours of Sebring, and 24 Hours of Daytona next year. It also brought along the Huracan Sterrato, the Huracan Tecnica, the Huracan ST0, and the Urus Performante SUV.

Lamborghini celebrates its 60th anniversary this year in better shape than ever. Sales of the Urus have made enough money that it's planning to develop a Huracan successor on its own without help from Audi. It's also releasing three special 60th-anniversary edition versions of the Huracan. Then there's the previously mentioned assault planned for Le Mans, Daytona, and Sebring next year.

As for the Revuelto, Lamborghini plans to launch it later this year as a 2024 model. No formal date has been announced yet, but you can spec a car out on Lamborghini's online configurator.