Triumph Motor Company hasn’t built cars in nearly 40 years, but the name is now on a stunning design concept that debuted today. Called the Triumph TR25, the electric concept from the Makkina design house pays homage to the record-setting Triumph TR2 MCV575 “Jabbeke” from 1953.

The TR25 takes design inspiration from the TR2, sharing several styling elements, like the two headlights featuring a 25 in the center to honor Makkina’s 25th anniversary. The concept features a minimalist exterior that is not as curvy as the original. It has short overhangs, big wheels, and sharp creases over the fenders.

Gallery: Triumph TR25 Concept Car By Makkina

27 Photos

Thin, vertical taillights that appear to cut through the rear dominate the back, which bracket the Triumph word mark. It’s a clean, straightforward design that extends to the driver-focused, single-seat cabin. However, there is an optional flip-out jump seat for a passenger.

Makkina kept the features to a minimum, with a simple binnacle behind the wheel displaying the battery range, road speed, and charge level. The spoked steering wheel is another “Jabbeke” callback, but it includes some modern tech, like a self-centering dial that displays vital vehicle information. The wheel allows the driver to change drive modes and access the navigation.

The concept rides on the BMW i3s platform, with the German automaker owning the trademark to the Triumph Motor Company marquee and collaborating with the design house on the project. The i3s features an AC electric motor with 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque, capable of sending the BMW to 60 miles per hour in 6.8 seconds. The US EPA rated the BMW at getting up to 153 miles on a single charge, but Makkina didn’t dive into the powertrain details of its design concept.

BMW ceased i3 production at the end of 2022, selling 250,000 of the EV/hybrid hatchbacks after nearly nine years. The automaker sent it off with a special ceremony and gold paint, with the model exiting the US market at the end of 2021.

The Triumph TR2 MVC575 “Jabbeke” claimed notoriety when it broke the land speed record for production cars under 2.0 liters. It happened in May 1953 with a pre-production prototype car wearing streamlined parts. It sported an under shield, rear wing splats, and a metal cockpit cover for improved aerodynamics. The original now resides at the British Motor Museum.