You might not be able to afford a Ferrari SF90 XX, but here's your chance to build the definitive version of the new supercar for you. The configurator for both the coupe and Spider is now available. If you are planning on purchasing one, the hardtop goes for the equivalent of $846,000 (770,000 euros) with a limited run of 799 units, and the droptop is around $934,000 (850,000 euros) with a production of 599 cars.

The factory color palette for the SF90 XX consists of 22 exterior colors. Three are Special Shades: Bianco Cervino (pictured above), Bianco Artico, and Rosso Le Mans 2023 Opaco. The trim for the lower fascia, hood, roof inlets on the coupe, and wing end caps are available in Giallo Modena, Flash Orange, Azzurro Dino, or exposed carbon fiber.

Gallery: Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale And Ferrari SF90 XX Spider

42 Photos

Four wheel designs are available, including a carbon-fiber set (pictured). The brake calipers come in five colors. The exhaust is available in a standard metal finish, titanium, and black ceramic.

The cabin is available with three types of seats, including what Ferrari calls Best Weight Racing Seats. Buyers can select eight interior trim shades and eight hues for the Alcantara upholstery. Floor mats, either with or without the SF90 XX branding, are available.

Ferrari also has its Tailor Made program that lets buyers go further with personalization. The upgrades come at a cost, but the base price is already so high that it's hard to imagine a customer for them not having a bit more to spend.

The SF90 XX features a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with three electric motors – two for the front axle and one between the engine and transmission. The total output is 1,016 horsepower. The engine alone makes 786 hp. The coupe and Spider accelerate to 62 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds and have a top speed of 199 mph. The EV-only range is 15.53 miles (25 kilometers).

Take a closer look at the SF90 XX in this promo video: