Revealed more than a year ago, the Mazda CX-60 was the first model from the company’s RWD era. Based on a new architecture and offered with new engines – including an inline-six diesel – the family hauler isn’t sold in the United States. At this side of the big pond, however, Mazda sells the CX-90, which is essentially a larger three-row version of the same model. The early impressions for both vehicles are very positive and it’s now time to find out how good the CX-60 is in the moose test.

Our colleagues from km77.com recently evaluated the CX-60 around the cones and the version they tested was the inline-six diesel. In Europe, this powertrain has a displacement of 3.3 liters and produces a peak output of 254 horsepower. The six-cylinder mill is mated as standard to an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive. With this setup, Mazda wants the CX-60 to rival the three German premium brands in the mid-size crossover segment. More precisely, the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and BMW X3.

Gallery: 2023 Mazda CX-60

25 Photos

This particular car was equipped with 20-inch wheels and Toyo Proxes Sport tires in 235/50 size. In fact, this is the only available wheel dimension for the range-topping Takumi grade, which is represented in the video at the top of this page. In certain markets like Spain, only the entry-level model comes with 18-inch wheels. As a final note, we’d like to remind you the CX-60 is also available in Europe with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a 3.0-liter turbo gas unit.

And now about the moose test. The km77.com team managed to get around the cones without hitting any of them with a speed of 47.8 miles per hour (77 kilometers per hour), which was a rather impressive result for such a large and heavy vehicle. However, the test driver noted that the CX-60 wasn't exactly agile but this shouldn’t really come as a surprise given its dimensions and high center of gravity. Still, the 47.8-mph (77-kph) result beats most other SUVs from the segment.