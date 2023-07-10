Revealed more than a year ago, the Mazda CX-60 was the first model from the company’s RWD era. Based on a new architecture and offered with new engines – including an inline-six diesel – the family hauler isn’t sold in the United States. At this side of the big pond, however, Mazda sells the CX-90, which is essentially a larger three-row version of the same model. The early impressions for both vehicles are very positive and it’s now time to find out how good the CX-60 is in the moose test.

Our colleagues from km77.com recently evaluated the CX-60 around the cones and the version they tested was the inline-six diesel. In Europe, this powertrain has a displacement of 3.3 liters and produces a peak output of 254 horsepower. The six-cylinder mill is mated as standard to an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive. With this setup, Mazda wants the CX-60 to rival the three German premium brands in the mid-size crossover segment. More precisely, the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and BMW X3.

Gallery: 2023 Mazda CX-60

2023 Mazda CX-60
25 Photos
2023 Mazda CX-60 2023 Mazda CX-60 2023 Mazda CX-60 2023 Mazda CX-60 2023 Mazda CX-60 2023 Mazda CX-60 2023 Mazda CX-60

This particular car was equipped with 20-inch wheels and Toyo Proxes Sport tires in 235/50 size. In fact, this is the only available wheel dimension for the range-topping Takumi grade, which is represented in the video at the top of this page. In certain markets like Spain, only the entry-level model comes with 18-inch wheels. As a final note, we’d like to remind you the CX-60 is also available in Europe with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a 3.0-liter turbo gas unit.

Other Compact SUVs On The Moose Test:

see 2023 kia sportage phev struggle speed surprising moose test See 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV Struggle With Speed In A Surprising Moose Test
hyundai tucson phev moose test Hyundai Tucson PHEV Is Surprisingly Quick In The Moose Test

And now about the moose test. The km77.com team managed to get around the cones without hitting any of them with a speed of 47.8 miles per hour (77 kilometers per hour), which was a rather impressive result for such a large and heavy vehicle. However, the test driver noted that the CX-60 wasn't exactly agile but this shouldn’t really come as a surprise given its dimensions and high center of gravity. Still, the 47.8-mph (77-kph) result beats most other SUVs from the segment.

Source: km77.com on YouTube

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com