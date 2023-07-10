It was in January 2022 when the next-generation Triton was spied for the first time as a test mule. The truck eventually put on the production body in July of the same year before car paparazzi saw it again undergoing testing the following month. Interestingly, a prototype was spotted in September testing in the United States on a highway in Colorado. Fast forward to March 2023, Mitsubishi previewed the new pickup by unveiling the XRT Concept.

Last month, it kicked off the teaser campaign for the subsequent production model, which will largely be the same as the XRT. Prior to its world premiere on July 26 at an event held in Bangkok, Thailand, the revamped Triton is back in a fresh preview announcing it'll be an all-new product. Mitsubishi claims it has developed a different ladder frame for the workhorse, complete with a new double-wishbone front suspension and leaf spring rear suspension.

2024 Mitsubishi Triton / L200 teasers

9 Photos

At the heart of the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton / L200 will be a newly developed diesel engine that promises to be cleaner by reducing friction loss while packing an extra punch. The Japanese automaker doesn't go into details about the powertrain but we'll remind you that the outgoing fifth-generation model is offered with a variety of four-cylinder diesels depending on the region. One such configuration is a 2.4-liter unit rated at 178 horsepower and 430 Newton-meters (317 pound-feet) of torque.

From the teaser images, we've learned the new L200 has been totally redesigned inside and out to look more modern than the outgoing truck, which has been around since 2014. It's expected to be slightly larger than its predecessor and could have a few things in common with the next-gen Nissan Navara. The revamped Triton has so far been teased and spied in a double cab body style but it's likely to come in other flavors considering the outgoing model can be had as a single cab and club cab.

Next month, a modified Ralliart-branded Triton will take part in the 2023 Asia Cross Country Rally.