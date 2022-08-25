Listen to this article

We haven't seen spy shots of the next-gen Mitsubishi L200 (also known as the Triton, Strada, and various other monikers depending on the region) since July. This new batch of pictures catches what appears to be a more rugged version of the pickup than in any earlier photos.

In front, the new L200 has a large, mesh grille. The headlights have bracket-shaped elements and stacked lamps on the outer edges. The lower fascia has a simple slit as an air intake.

Gallery: Mitsubishi L200 / Triton Spy Photos

13 Photos

Unlike the examples in previous spy shots, this truck has body cladding around the wheel wells. There are also running boards beneath the doors. The roof rack is another previously absent feature.

At the back, the truck wears vertically stacked taillights. The tailgate is a traditional single panel, rather than the multi-function design that's becoming increasingly common on full-size American pickups

Gallery: 2023 Mitsubishi L200 rendering

2 Photos

The renderings above attempt to strip away the camouflage. From what's visible in the various spy shots, this appears to be a decent guide of what to expect. A major difference is the lack of body cladding around the wheels. Although, those pieces of trim might not be available on all versions of the truck.

Previous reports indicate the new L200 rides on a longer wheelbase and has a wider track. Judging by these pictures, the truck is getting a bit bigger.

The exact powertrains are still a mystery. Expect a variety of gasoline- and diesel-fueled engines to be available. In areas where emissions are strict, like Europe, a plug-in hybrid might be available.

The new L200 will reportedly share a platform and possibly other components with the next-gen Nissan Navara, which will arrive later. Even if the underpinnings are the same, expect the two vehicles have completely different designs.

In June 2021, Nissan announced that it was pulling the Navara out of Europe at the end of that year. The company's reason was the shrinking truck market in the region. It's not clear whether launching a new generation of the pickup might prompt the automaker to reintroduce the product there.