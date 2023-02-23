Listen to this article

Ferrari has announced only 40 percent of its cars will continue to have a pure ICE setup by 2026, with the percentage to halve by the end of the decade. In light of tougher legislation related to emissions, the house of Maranello has no other way but to gradually transition its prancing horses to hybrid and electric propulsion. However, purists can take comfort from knowing there's going to be at least one more supercar with the mighty V12.

What might look like a camouflaged prototype of a Roma is actually an early test mule for the 812 Superfast replacement. We've seen it before, and now we get to hear it play that sweet twelve-cylinder symphony during acceleration bursts. The test vehicle was filmed with its long hood facing the sky, revealing the large-displacement engine devoid of forced induction. The jury is still out on whether the ICE will be part of a hybrid powertrain or not, but that definitely sounds like a V12.

Ferrari Front-Engined V12 Spy Photos

16 Photos

We are not at all surprised there will be another V12-powered Ferrari since it was nearly two years ago when the Italians announced plans for a more powerful iteration. In the 812 Competizione, the 6.5-liter unit is good for a staggering 830 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters), so look for the future front-engined model to top those already impressive numbers. We might get to see this engine behind the seats in the recently spotted LaFerrari replacement.

Ferrari will introduce no fewer than four new models this year, so there's a good chance we'll see the 812 replacement by late 2023. A convertible variant of the Roma coupe is also expected, much like a longtail SF90 Stradale. Between now and 2026, we'll see 15 new vehicles, including a hypercar likely due in 2024 and the first-ever EV a year later. Sooner or later, the Purosangue SUV will embrace electrification, potentially with an engine smaller than the V12 available today.

It seems hard to believe there will be another series-production V12 model after the 812 Superfast and LaFerrari replacements, so we'll be witnessing history in a couple of years. Knowing Ferrari's modus operandi, ultra-limited models to follow up on the Monza SP1/SP2 and Daytona SP3 from the Icona Series are likely to have twelve cylinders.