We are drawing ever closer to the first deliveries of the 2024 Ford Mustang. The seventh-generation pony car still packs pure internal-combustion power, and it still offers a manual transmission for those wanting to row gears. Ford has updated the online Mustang configurator with full information and fresh photos, and with that announcement comes some insight into how early models are being configured.

The configurator actually went live back in the spring, where we learned the most expensive 2024 Mustang can reach upwards of $80,000. Now, we have better descriptions of various options, and better views of the interior and exterior when those options are plugged in. We also have a better understanding of what options buyers are choosing thus far, with Ford providing some percentages of equipment and features selected through June.

50 Percent Drift

The new electronic drift brake is proving to be a popular feature, notably on four-cylinder EcoBoost models. Included with the High Performance Package, Ford says the take rate for the package is 50 percent thanks to the brake. It's worth noting that the only transmission offered for the 2024 Mustang EcoBoost is the 10-speed automatic; the manual was dropped for the seventh generation due to a low take rate of 10 percent for earlier models.

27 Percent Shift

The six-speed manual still exists for V8 Mustangs, but thus far, the take rate isn't as strong as it was. Ford says 27 percent of early GT and Dark Horse orders opt for the manual, meaning 73 percent are going with an automatic. Previously, Ford stated the manual take rate for the GT was over 40 percent, but we're still very early into the seventh-gen model.

Packages And Paint

Taking a slightly deeper dive into early 2024 Mustang stats, Ford reveals the Performance and Nite Pony packages are popular. 22 percent of GT buyers choose the Performance upgrade, which adds Brembo brakes behind 19-inch wheels, a Torsen differential, a black strut tower brace, a K-brace, a bigger rear sway bar, heavy-duty front springs, different tunings for the chassis and electronic systems, the body-colored performance rear wing, and more. At $4,995, it's among the costlier packages offered on the 2024 Mustang.

The $1,195 Nite Pony package is more popular at 26 percent. As you'd expect, it adds a plethora of black trim to the exterior, including wheels, badges, mirrors, the spoiler, headlight trim, and the roof. Similarly, Ford says Shadow Black is a popular color for GT and EcoBoost models with a take rate of 17 percent. Oxford White sits at 13 percent, while Rapid Red is 11 percent. On the high-output Mustang Dark Horse, Blue Ember is by far the most popular color at 39 percent. Vapor Blue is 18 percent, with Shadow Black at 16 percent.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang

24 Photos

For 2024, EcoBoost Mustangs offer 315 horsepower from the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder. In the GT, buyers have the Gen-4 Coyote 5.0-liter V8 making 486 hp and 418 pound-feet of torque. The Mustang Dark Horse elevates output to an even 500 hp. Order banks are open, and customer deliveries will begin later this year.