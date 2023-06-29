Ahead of the global debut of the MC20 GT2 on June 30, Maserati decided to tease us with a short video. Unlike many teaser videos, which only show a small portion of the car or hide the car with smoke and dark lighting, this one showed closeups of the Nettuno V6 engine as it raced at full song.

We've already seen images of the Maserati MC20 GT2, which the automaker provided in March ahead of its shakedown at Autodromo Varano de' Melegari. The race version of the MC20 retains the road car's engine, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that uses twin-combustion technology similar to a Formula 1 engine. The road-going version produces 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. Coupled with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, it will launch to 60 miles per hour in under 2.9 seconds before topping out at 201 mph.

Maserati is still mum on the GT2's output, only saying it's more than the street version. All we know is that the sound, part of the teaser video released on Maserati Corse's Twitter page, is epic. It's 24 seconds of aural bliss as the GT2 winds up through the gears, each shift a quick, split-second pause for breath until it reaches terminal velocity.

Earlier this month, the automaker released another short teaser film, "Companions on a Journey," highlighting the MC20 Cielo, the GranTurismo Folgore, and the Grecale crossover. Those three cars showcase the direction Maserati is headed, leaving behind the Ghibli, which will be discontinued in 2024. Maserati is also readying a Maserati Quattroporte EV for next year to rival the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S Plaid. But until then, we have the global premiere of the MC20 GT2 to look forward to in three days. Time quickly passed by listening to its glorious V6 engine.

The Maserati MC20 is a passion project for Maserati, showcasing what it is capable of and helping to spearhead the Trident's revitalization. New it will set you back almost $300,000. However, there are many cars available through the duPont Registry with very few miles for less money.