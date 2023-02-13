Listen to this article

In case you haven't heard, the Maserati GranTurismo has returned. And while the Italian automaker has consciously kept the GT's styling near its predecessor's, a lot has changed beyond the looks, including its pricing.

That said, Stellantis has revealed the pricing of the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo for North America. The grand tourer's price tag in the US starts at $174,000 for the Modena trim, while the Trofeo starts at $205,000. Meanwhile, pricing in Canada starts at $222,500 and $262,500, respectively. Of note, pricing for the all-electric GranTurismo Folgore has yet to be revealed, though we expect it to be naturally higher than the Trofeo model.

Gallery: 2024 Maserati GranTurismo: First Drive

111 Photos

As mentioned, the 2024 GranTurismo's design shares similarities with the previous model, but all the body panels have been changed and it features a new "Cofango" section that combines the hood and front fenders into a single element.

Visually, the three versions also have distinct differences in trim and badging colors. The Folgore has glossy black accents and dark copper badges, while the Trofeo has carbon-fiber accents and brushed chrome badges with a red outline. The Modena has a black grille with chrome accents and glossy black slats for the badges.

Each of the GranTurismo trim levels offers a unique powertrain, with the Folgore being the more obvious with its electric motors. Both the Modena and Trofeo are powered by a twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6 engine – a detuned version of the one found in the Maserati MC20 supercar.

In the new GranTurismo, the Nettuno puts out 489 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque in the Modena trim. It churns out 550 hp (410 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) in the Trofeo. The Folgore delivers 750 hp (560 kW) and 995 lb-ft (1,350 Nm) of pulling power from three electric motors.

The new GranTurismo will be available in the second quarter of 2023 with the Modena and Trofeo versions arriving first, and the electric Folgore will be available at a later date.