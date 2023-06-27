Maserati has a new teaser trailer for its upcoming short film. The preview shows off the brand’s latest products traversing stunning Italian landscapes. The film, which is about “family bonds, automotive passion, and the symphony of life,” highlights the MC20 Cielo, the GranTurismo Folgore, and the Grecale crossover.

The story follows three siblings as they journey across Italy to reunite with their father and give him a gift. The short film, titled “Companions on a Journey,” is directed by the award-winning Turkish-Italian director Ferzan Ozpetek, who has directed Naples in Veils, The Ignorant Fairies, and Loose Cannons. Maserati didn’t specify when or where it would premiere the complete short film, but it did say to “stay tuned” for its release.

Gallery: 2023 Maserati Grecale

94 Photos

The MC20 led Maserati’s new product push, debuting in 2020 with 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque from the automaker’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 engine, which it is using in other products. It would be another two years before the automaker introduced the MC20 Cielo spyder, the Grecale, and the GranTurismo, which all broke cover in 2022.

Maserati is undergoing monumental changes as the 109-year-old automaker navigates being one of over a dozen brands in Stellantis as the industry shifts to building electric vehicles. The luxury brand wants a fully electric lineup by 2030, and it’ll soon launch its first electric vehicles – the GranTurismo Folgore and the Grecale Folgore. The next-generation Levante is expected to arrive in 2025 with fully electric and ICE powertrains, and Maserati is developing a new Quattroporte that’ll share a platform with the GranTurismo.

The MC20 will continue to serve as the brand’s halo car, with an electric version also coming. Maserati has provided few details about the new supercar, but it should make plenty of power as the GranTurismo Folgore will produce 1,200 horsepower from its triple-motor setup, which can propel the GT to 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds. The electric MC20 should also launch in 2025.

Other automakers have tried to capture their brand’s passion on film to share it with the broader world. BMW previewed its short film earlier this year, which premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival, with a trailer, too. Koenigsegg made a film in 2020 about the Regera, while Porsche celebrated 70 years in Australia with a short film and a special 911 GT3.