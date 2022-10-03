Listen to this article

The Maserati GranTurismo is back after a short hiatus, but don’t let its familiar shape fool you. It looks like the old one, an intentional decision on the company’s part, but more significant changes lurk underneath the elegant design. The new GT arrives with three electric motors and a battery pack, becoming the brand’s first EV, and it’s not the model’s only powertrain.

While the new GranTuriso shares a design with the previous-gen model, the two share no body panels. The new GT has a long hood, a compact cabin, and a low ride height, sporting vertical-oriented headlights like those introduced on the MC20 supercar.

One of the car’s standout styling features is the “Cofango,” a new, unified design part that combines the hood and the front fenders into a single element. It moves the cut line from the top of the hood to the side of the vehicle, cutting into the wheel wells. The GranTurismo will launch with six available exterior colors and seven for the brake calipers, with Maserati’s Fuoriserie customization program offering even more options.

The new GranTurismo uses the Nettuno V6 engine the automaker introduced with the MC20. All-wheel drive is standard across the range, which has a rear-wheel-drive bias. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter engine features a wet sump in the coupe rather than a dry one, and it’s equipped with cylinder deactivation. The engine makes 489 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque in the Modena. It produces 550 hp (410 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) in the Trofeo.

The Folgore uses three 300-kilowatt (402-horsepower) electric motors – one at the front and two at the rear. The car, which features an 800-volt architecture and lacks a front trunk, delivers 750 hp (560 kW) and 995 lb-ft (1,350 Nm) of torque, getting power from a 92.5-kilowatt-hour T-bone-shaped battery in the center of the vehicle. The car can discharge 100 percent of the available power through the rear axle.

Maserati says the Folgore can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.7 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 198 mph (320 kph). The Trofeo, which has the same top speed, can hit 62 in 3.5 seconds, while the Modena needs 3.9 seconds. It’s limited to 187 mph (302 kph).

All three versions feature staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels, with the Folgore’s designed for aerodynamics. They cut the EV’s Cd by seven percent compared to the Nettuno-powered versions. The Folgore also features an air inlet between the bumper and wheel arch to reduce wind noise, exclusive to the trim. Four designs with various finishes give the GT seven different wheel options.

Visually, the three versions feature different trim and badging colors. The Folgore has glossy black accents, including the grille inserts, splitters, door handles, and DLO trim. Maserati finishes the badges and Trident logo in dark copper. The Trofeo features carbon-fiber accents and side skirts, and gloss-black grille slats. The badge and logo are brushed chrome pieces with a red outline. The Modena has a black grille outlined in chrome with gloss black slats, which Maserati uses for the badges, window trim, exhaust tips, and Trident.

The company made the GranTurismo’s architecture modular, capable of accommodating both electric and gas powertrains with minimal changes. Over 65 percent of the car is made of aluminum. The Nettuno-powered vehicle weighs 3,957 pounds (1,795 kilograms), while the EV tips the scales at 2,260 lbs (4,982 kg). The EV might be heavier, but it also has a 50-50 weight distribution compared to the other’s 52-48 split.

The new GranTurismo will launch in the second quarter of 2023, with the Modena and Trofeo versions arriving first. The electric Folgore will go on sale sometime after that, and the automaker didn’t provide a specific timeline. The GranCabrio convertible will launch within the next year with both gas and electric powertrains. Maserati hasn’t finalized the pricing for the model.