The retro-infused Ford F-150 made by the Ohio-based Beechmont Ford Performance (BFP) dealer is back for the 2023 model year, and this time it comes with two power options, as well as a lot of 1980s nostalgia courtesy of the two-tone paint job and the massive amount of chrome (at least compared to a modern vehicle).

We got our first taste of the retrolicious pickup back in 2019 when we got the chance to drive BFP’s creation, and then in 2021 when the Ford dealer applied its rad styling pack to the then-new 14th generation of the F-150.

Now, it’s back with a new iteration of the nostalgia-filled pack that can be ordered for the 2023 Ford pickup, powered by the legendary 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, only this time around, BFP offers two power levels: the base variant delivers 400 horsepower, while the second option ups the output to 700 hp thanks to a Ford Performance supercharged Coyote V8 motor.

Gallery: 2023 BFP Ford F-150

10 Photos

Whatever the power level though, the stock exhaust system is out of the picture and either an MBRP or a Roush Performance cat-back exhaust can take its place, depending on the customer’s choice.

But it’s the exterior of the car that has the potential to bring back memories for those who were in their prime in the 1970s and 1980s because it features a dual-color paint job reminiscent of the Ford Bronco from 40 years ago and a lot of chrome parts that replace the more modern black bits: chrome bumpers, chrome grille, chrome door handles, chrome running boards, chrome badging, chrome wheels, and a chrome bed rack.

On top of the rack sits a set of KC Daylighter round lights with yellow smiley face caps, while the 3-inch lift kit and 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires make the whole rig look like it would belong on the set of the original A-Team TV series.

The 400 hp version starts at $12,995, and $25,095 for the supercharged variant with 700 hp – that’s on top of whatever F-150 trim level chosen by the customer. BFP says that the average price of a completed Retro pickup with the base engine choice is around $75,110, while the more potent version has an average selling price of $87,210. However, depending on what options are selected for the stock vehicle, the price can go higher or lower.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.